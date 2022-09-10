Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $198.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.