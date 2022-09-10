Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,140,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

