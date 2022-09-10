Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

