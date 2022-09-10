Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

