Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 155,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 384.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $9,743,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

AXP opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

