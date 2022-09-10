Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 830 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.0% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

