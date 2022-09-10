Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

