Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 264,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.03. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

