Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.9 %

OKE stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

