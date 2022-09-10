Maven Securities LTD Acquires 26,252 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,285,000 after purchasing an additional 180,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,361,000 after purchasing an additional 288,103 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.