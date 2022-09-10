Maven Securities LTD Has $3.66 Million Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.70% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invenire Partners LP grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $531.00 million, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 2.69.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

