Maven Securities LTD Has $6.39 Million Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,917 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics comprises about 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.78% of ADMA Biologics worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

