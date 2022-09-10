Maven Securities LTD Invests $11.25 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,249,000. Apellis Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.4% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.21% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,289 shares of company stock worth $8,071,218. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

