Maven Securities LTD Raises Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Archaea Energy makes up about 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Archaea Energy worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after buying an additional 360,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archaea Energy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 440,485 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Archaea Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,417,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,085,000 after purchasing an additional 278,680 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Articles

