Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $21.22

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $22.61. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 4,288 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

