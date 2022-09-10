Mechanics Financial Corp Buys 1,072 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

