Mechanics Financial Corp Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $695.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.46.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

