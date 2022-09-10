Mechanics Financial Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NEE stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

