Mechanics Financial Corp Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.