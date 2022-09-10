Mechanics Financial Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.65. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.