Mechanics Financial Corp Has $559,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $289.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

