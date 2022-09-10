Mechanics Financial Corp Has $581,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

