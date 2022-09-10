Mechanics Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

