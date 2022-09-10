Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 475 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.