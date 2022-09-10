Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.91% of Medtronic worth $1,354,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 765,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 14,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.