Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,047,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,985 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,644,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $14,875,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

