Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Gap Up to $1,222.71

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,222.71, but opened at $1,253.21. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $1,256.12, with a volume of 49 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,262.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,281.55.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,473,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

