Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

