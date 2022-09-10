Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $124,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 109,437 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 20,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,063,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $327,775,000 after acquiring an additional 199,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.62. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

