Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 21,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,705,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

MSFT stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

