Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Saber Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 20,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,063,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $327,775,000 after acquiring an additional 199,513 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average of $275.62. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

