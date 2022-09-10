Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.