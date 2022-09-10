Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 1,557,346 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %
Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.