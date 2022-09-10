Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 1,557,346 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

