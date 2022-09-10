MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.35. MINISO Group shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,638 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -1.17.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 83,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

