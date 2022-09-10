Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,760,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00.

Moderna stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

