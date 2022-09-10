Moerus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Copa makes up approximately 0.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Copa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Copa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.
Copa Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Copa
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.