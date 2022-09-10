Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $26.69 Million Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,641 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for 7.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 3.07% of Despegar.com worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,759 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 327,781 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 270,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,191,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 136,637 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $580.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.84. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. Citigroup cut their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

