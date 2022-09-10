Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $58.44 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,243 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 16.2% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nutrien worth $58,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Up 4.3 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTR opened at $95.06 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

