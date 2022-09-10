Moerus Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,986 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 8.0% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $28,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.