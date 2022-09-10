Moerus Capital Management LLC Purchases 148,839 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,839 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands comprises 12.8% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Spectrum Brands worth $46,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SPB opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

