Moerus Capital Management LLC Sells 1,953 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Moerus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials comprises 0.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CSWI stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

