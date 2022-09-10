Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman Sells 2,500 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $348.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 985.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 148,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.