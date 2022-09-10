Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.52

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 4041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,031.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 over the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $232,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $1,364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

