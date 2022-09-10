monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $117.71

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.71, but opened at $120.40. monday.com shares last traded at $122.71, with a volume of 3,256 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.