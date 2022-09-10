Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

