Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NLLSF. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nel ASA from 11.10 to 10.10 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Nel ASA stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

