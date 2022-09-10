NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,995 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 3.5% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $87.49 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

