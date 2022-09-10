Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

