New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $64.02 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in New Relic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.