New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $64.02 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in New Relic by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic



New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

