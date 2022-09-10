Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.07

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 14880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

